Police Help Deliver Baby on I-93 Early Christmas Morning

A couple driving through New Hampshire Wednesday morning had their very own Christmas miracle, according to police.

The family grew by one when a woman gave birth to a baby boy on Interstate 93 early in the morning, New Hampshire State Police said on Facebook.

Two of its officers and a Boscawen police officer helped deliver the baby on the highway, police said.

"All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together. 🎁 #congratulations," police wrote.

They shared a photo of all the officers posing at the hospital with the happy family.