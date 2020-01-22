Police Investigating Report that Gritty Assaulted a 13-Year-Old

Philadelphia police are investigating whether the Flyers costumed mascot, Gritty, assaulted a 13-year-old boy in November, a police spokesman said.

The assault occurred during a photo shoot at the Flyers' home stadium, the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, police said.

Police didn't release any other details.

The Philadelphia Inquirer published an interview with a Delaware man who said he filed the police report about the November incident. Chris Greenwell told the paper that Gritty punched his son in the back "as hard as he could" during an exclusive event for season ticket holders.

Greenwell said he went to the police after he was unable to come to an agreemnet about the incident with the Flyers' owners, Comcast Specatcor. Comcast Spectacor is a subsidiary of Comcast NBCUniversal, the parent company of this station.

The company issued a statement, saying, “We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim."

Gritty, a giant, orange, googly-eyed monster, debuted as the Flyers mascot in September, 2018. Initially greeted with some confusion and skepticism, Gritty quickly won over fans of the Flyers as well as Philadelphians and followers nationwide.

Gritty is known for his smart-aleck tone and penchant for trolling -- such as one of his first tweets, in which he warned the Pittsburgh Penguins mascot, Iceburgh, to "Sleep with one eye open tonight, bird."