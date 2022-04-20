US Capitol

Parachutists Heading for Nationals Park Prompt Evacuation at US Capitol

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening

By Michael Balsamo

The U.S. Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights descend into National Park before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A plane and parachutists heading for Nationals Park on Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday prompted an evacuation of the Capitol Complex, NBC News reported, citing two sources.

The Capitol Police ordered the evacuation, saying they were “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

A short time later, the police said there was no threat.

Two Capitol police sources told NBC News that the evacuation was prompted by the appearance in the skies of the Golden Knights.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It appears to have been a miscommunication, the sources said, triggering an automatic evacuation out of caution. 

This is a developing story

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

US Capitol
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us