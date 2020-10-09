Elections 2020

Poll Finds Younger Voters Are Pessimistic About the Future, Down on Trump

A new poll shows 69% of Gen Z voters and 54% of millennials have negative impressions of President Donald Trump

The youngest voters in America are pessimistic about the future, worried about the coronavirus, down on President Donald Trump and positive about the Black Lives Matter movement, NBC News reports.

Those are the major findings of a new national online NBC News/Quibi poll of millennial and Generation Z voters, which was conducted after the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 and after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Just 30% of millennial voters — those ages 24 to 39 — say they feel confident that their children's generation will be better than theirs has been, while 49% aren't confident in a brighter future.

When it comes to the presidential election, these voters have negative attitudes about Trump, with 69% of Gen Z voters and 54% of millennials having negative impressions of the president.

