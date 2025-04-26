Pope Francis
Live Updates

Live updates: As many as 200K people expected at Pope Francis' funeral Saturday

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, is among the world leaders and foreign dignitaries expected to be in attendance.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

Pope FrancisCatholic Church
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us