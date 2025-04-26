Live updates: As many as 200K people expected at Pope Francis' funeral Saturday

What to Know
- The funeral for Pope Francis, who died on Monday at age 88, is being held on Saturday in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. The service is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).
- President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, is among the world leaders and foreign dignitaries expected to be in attendance.
- More than 250,000 people paid their last respects to Francis over three days of public viewing that ended Friday. As many as 200,000 people are expected to attend the funeral.
- Francis chose his place of burial outside the Vatican's walls in St. Mary Major Basilica near an icon of the Madonna that he revered and often prayed before. Prisoners and migrants will usher him into the basilica, reflecting his priorities as pope.
- The work of the conclave to choose a new pope won’t start until at least May 5, after nine days of public mourning.
Follow live updates below.