Popular Infant Carriers Sold by Target, Amazon Recalled Over Faulty Buckles

Popular versions of a baby carrier made by Infantino and sold by Target, Amazon and other retailers are being recalled due to a hazard that could cause a baby to fall out.

The recall involves 14,000 Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Flip Front2back and Up Close Newborn infant carriers made by the San Diego-based company, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC warns that buckles on the infant carrier can break, leading to a baby falling out of the carrier.

No injuries or incidents have been reported, but customers are urged to immediately stop using the carriers and contact Infantinoto receive a free replacement carrier.

The recall involves Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier with lot codes 2018 0619 and 2018 0719, Flip Front2back Carrier with the lot code 2018 0719 and Up Close Newborn Carrier with the lot code 2018 0719. The Lot codes can be found on the label sewn into the inside of the carriers.

The products, which cost between $30 and $50, were sold between November and December of last year at Target and online at Amazon, according to the CPSC.

When it comes to selecting the best baby carrier for your bundle of joy, TODAY has tips from a pediatrician on what to look for.

