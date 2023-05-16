Post Malone Announces New Album, Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Post Malone announced the title and release date for his upcoming fifth album “Austin” and the dates for his North American tour that will star this summer.

The Grammy-nominated superstar is scheduled to release his new single, "Mourning," this Friday. His new tour, entitled, "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying," will include music from his upcoming album, "Austin", as well as fan-favorites in what he described as a "completely reimagined show."

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours," the artist said in a statement.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour kicks off in Noblesville, Indiana, on July 8, and will conclude at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California, on August 19.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. (ET) Additional presales will run all week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. (ET) at livenation.com.

The full list of tour dates is below: