Post Malone is a really big fan of chicken fingers — at least the ones served at Raising Cane's.

When the Grammy-nominated singer moved to Utah, he asked the owner of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, to open a location near his home. He also offered to personally design the restaurant.

The Midvale, Utah location opened on Thursday, fit with a bright pink exterior, pink floors and memorabilia once belonging to Post Malone himself.

"Post and I not only have a special friendship, but we are fans of each other’s brand, and we are excited to reveal this Post Malone designed Raising Cane’s," Graves said.

Post Malone shared that he ate at the restaurant while growing up in Texas.

“I have the best childhood memories of eating at Raising Cane’s in Dallas. Collaborating with Todd on this restaurant near my house in Utah was awesome,” he said.

The outside of the restaurant is hot pink and features imagery of Post Malone’s tattoos. Customers will also find a 1974 Ford F250 in the parking lot, which will stay there permanently.

Raising Cane's / Rocky Maloney Raising Cane's location in Midvale, Utah.

The pink-theme continues inside with hot pink flooring. Customers will also find stainless steel furniture and a Post Malone-themed vending machine

The restaurant displays the musician's “bold style and enthusiastic personality,” the company said in a press release.

At the Midvale location, customers can order the “Posty Way,” which includes four chicken fingers, French fries, two Cane’s sauces, two Texas toasts and an unsweetened tea-lemonade combo served in a collector cup.

The Louisiana-based fast food chain has more than 700 locations in 35 states.

The Midvale, Utah restaurant is located at 890 E Fort Union Boulevard.

