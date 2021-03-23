Powell's Legal Defense: ‘Reasonable People' Wouldn't Believe Her Election Fraud Claims

Ex-Trump attorney Sidney Powell's weekslong campaign to invalidate the results of the 2020 election was not based in fact, her lawyers said Monday.

“No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact,” Powell's attorneys said in a court filing defending her against a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, the manufacturer of the election equipment she claimed was involved in the conspiracy to steal the election.

Powell, who for a time was part of former President Donald Trump's legal team fighting the election results, repeatedly and baselessly claimed that votes were illegally switched on Dominion voting machines.

