Powerball

Drawing nears for $875 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing is the third highest in the history of the game

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their Powerball numbers at a market in Prospect, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022.
Keith Srakocic/AP

The winning numbers for the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever of $875 million will be announced on Saturday night.

The drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. ET/7:59 p.m. PT.

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 36 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.
