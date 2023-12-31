Powerball jackpot jumps to $810 million after no winner Saturday

The Powerball jackpot on New Year's Day will be an estimated $810 million after no jackpot winner was drawn for Saturday's $760 million drawing.

Shortly after the winning numbers were drawn Saturday, the national lottery announced that no one had won the coveted prize. However, there were two Match 5 winners in Texas and West Virginia, delivering a $2 million prize to two lucky people

Monday's drawing will also come with an estimated $408.9 million one-time cash prize in lieu of the $810 million being distributed with 30 payments over 29 years.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward earlier this year after months of speculation.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Winner winner chicken dinner! You just won the lottery, but do you know what to do next? Here’s what to know before you cash out.