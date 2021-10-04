Winning Powerball Ticket for Nearly $700M Jackpot Sold in California

After 40 consecutive Powerball drawings without a winner, someone at last has hit the jackpot.

A winning ticket was sold in Morro Bay, California, at Albertsons, the California lottery reported.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger Monday as the Powerball jackpot climbed to $699.8 million, making it the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. It's the fifth-largest top prize ever for Powerball.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 12-22-54-66-69 and a Powerball of 15. The Power Play was 2x.

On Sunday, officials initially raised the winnings for Monday's drawing to $670 million. The increase announced Monday reflects a surge in sales from players attracted by the potential payoff. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner and the more people who buy tickets, the larger the payout will grow.

The Powerball jackpot has been accumulating over 40 consecutive drawings. But now, every drawing sets a record and tops the previous mark of 36 drawings that ended in January 2021.

The $699.8 million promoted prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Monday night's drawing was about $496 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

Wednesday's drawing resets to an estimated $20 million jackpot, or $14.2 million cash option.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

One thing that hasn't changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

Lottery officials are quick to note that even as no one wins the jackpot, plenty of people have won smaller prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.