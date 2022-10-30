The jackpot for Monday's Powerball will be at least $1 billion after nobody won the jackpot Saturday night, which was worth $825 million.
The cash value for Monday's upcoming jackpot will be at least $497.3 million. Jackpot winners have the option of either 30 payments over 29 years or a one time cash payment.
Saturday's jackpot was already the second-largest in Powerball history, and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Monday's Powerball will be the second time the jackpot has ever equaled or exceeded $1 billion.
The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 19-31-40-46-57 with a Powerball of 23 and a Power Play of 3x.
The Powerball is played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
The Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.