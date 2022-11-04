The Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.6 billion for Saturday's drawing, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A surge in ticket sales after the jackpot topped the one billion mark has boosted the winnings.

The $1.6 billion prize is for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which is currently estimated at $782.4 million.

Those winnings also would be subject to federal taxes. Many states tax lottery winnings, too.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. That's 39 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

The Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

2. $1.5 Million (estimate) – Nov. 5 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Florida

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri

