Powerball Jackpot Soars to Record $1.9 Billion After No Winners Were Found Saturday

Saturday's jackpot topped the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

By Staff Reports

Once again no one struck gold on Saturday night's Powerball roll. The pot now stands at an estimated $1.9 billion jackpot. The cash value has also risen to an estimated $929.1 million.

Saturday's results mean the jackpot will now roll over to Monday, when the next drawing is expected to happen.

The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3x

No one has hit all six numbers in over three months. That's 39 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million prize.

Despite there being no big winner Saturday, 16 tickets won million-dollar prizes after matching all five white balls. Moreover, one lucky person in Kentucky also won a $2 million prize after matching all white balls and including the Power Play option in their ticket.

In total, more than almost 11 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

