A 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook the Searles Valley area Wednesday, and was felt in Los Feliz, Hollywood and beyond.

The quake in California was upgraded from a 5.1-magnitude quake.

The temblor was followed by a preliminary 2.8-magnitude aftershock, according to the U.S.G.S.

Yes, an earthquake. A M5.5 at the very southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a large late aftershock - do you remember that I said these are common? — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 4, 2020

The area has a history of sizable quakes, most notably a shocking series of July 4 earthquakes that caused an estimated $5 billion in damage to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

Refresh for updates.