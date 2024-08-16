Earthquakes

Preliminary 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Taiwan

This came was a smaller tremor was reported in the island nation early Thursday morning.

By Helen Jeong

USGS

A preliminary 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The tremor was reported in Hualien City at around 4:35 p.m. California time, with a depth of about 9 miles. 

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The afternoon quake came after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in Yilan County – about 100 miles north of Hualien City.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter, which fell on the Philippine Sea plate, which is known to have high-level seismicity extending to depths of over 370 miles.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us