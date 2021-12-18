President Biden Marks Anniversary of 1972 Car Crash That Killed Wife and Infant Daughter With Grave Visit

His sons Beau and Hunter, just under 4 and 3 at the time, were seriously injured but survived the crash

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Joe Biden on Saturday commemorated the 49th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and infant daughter, visiting their graves at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church.

Their deaths occurred just after Delaware voters elected Biden to the Senate in 1972 and the fatal car crash became a defining moment that has shaped his persona and career.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

His sons Beau and Hunter, just under 4 and 3 at the time, were seriously injured but survived the crash. His wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi died after their car was broadsided while they were en route to pick up a Christmas tree.

The tragedy haunted him at the start of his Senate career and has been a touchstone of his presidency, with Biden recently opening a speech in Minnesota by noting how two of that state's former senators helped him cope.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Omicron Now Detected in 89 Countries With Cases Doubling Fast, WHO Says

coronavirus Dec 16

People Who Work in the Travel Industry Share Their Best Holiday Vacation Tips

Biden married Jill Jacobs in 1977 and they added daughter Ashley to the family. Both joined him at the church Saturday, as did Hunter and his family among others. Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us