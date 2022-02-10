United Kingdom

Prince Charles Isolating After Testing Positive for COVID-19 For a Second Time

The heir to the throne previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, his office said Thursday.

A message on the royal's official Twitter page said Charles tested positive on Thursday morning and was “deeply disappointed” not to be able to attend a scheduled visit in Winchester, England.

The news of his positive test results comes one day after the Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, met with a number of top government officials.

The couple attended a reception for the British Asian Trust on Wednesday alongside British Home Secretary Priti Patel and finance minister Rishi Sunak

Charles, 73, met dozens of people during the reception at the British Museum.

The heir to the throne previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020. Officials said he had mild COVID-19 symptoms then. Charles and Camilla isolated at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland at the time.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

the torch Feb 1

U.S. Strikes Gold: Nathan Chen, Chloe Kim, Mixed Aerials Wins for United States

Economy 32 mins ago

Inflation Rises 7.5% Over the Past Year, Even More Than Expected and the Highest Since 1982

Spain's King Felipe VI, 54, and Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, 81, also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

United KingdomBritish Royal FamilyPrince Charles
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us