Prince Philip Turns 99 — See New Pic of Him and Queen Elizabeth

Buckingham Palace is celebrating Prince Philip's birthday on Wednesday by releasing a new photo of him and Queen Elizabeth II, his wife of 72 years

By Scott Stump

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10.
Steve Parsons/Pool via AP

In honor of Prince Philip's birthday, Buckingham Palace has released a new photo of him with Queen Elizabeth II on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who will turn 99 on Wednesday, is pictured with his wife of 72 years in the quandrangle at Windsor Castle wearing a Household Division tie.

Queen Elizabeth, who turned 94 in April, is pictured wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond broach, which was originally made in 1911 and worn by Queen Mary before being inherited by Elizabeth in 1953, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Philip has been mostly out of the spotlight after formally stepping down from public engagements in 2017, the year that he celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary with Queen Elizabeth. They are the first British monarchs to reach that milestone.

Buckingham Palace shared some photos of the royal couple to mark that special occasion.

View this post on Instagram

To mark the 70th Wedding Anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, new photographic portraits have been released worldwide.  The Queen and His Royal Highness will celebrate their Wedding Anniverary on 20th November 2017. The portraits, by British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, were taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November.  In this first release, The Queen and His Royal Highness are framed by Thomas Gainsborough's 1781 portraits of George III and Queen Charlotte, who were married for 57 years. The marriage of the then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten took place at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947. Find out about The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh's wedding day by following the link in bio. #weddinganniversary

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

Philip has reached his 99th birthday after a recent stretch that included an "astonishing escape" from serious injuries in a car wreck early last year and a hospital visit in December.

A good Samaritan pulled Philip from a frightening accident in January 2019 after his SUV flipped over on a countryside road near Sandringham Estate. He surprisingly suffered "no injuries of concern" after being evaluated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but did voluntarily surrender his driver's license after being seen driving without a seat belt just days after the wreck.

The prince, who is the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, also had a hospital visit in December as a precautionary measure in relation to a pre-existing condition. He was home by the end of the month to celebrate the holidays with the queen.

There also was the joyful moment of welcoming a new great-grandchild in Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Archie was born a month ahead of Philip turning 98, and the family made sure to send special wishes to Harry's grandfather on his birthday.

