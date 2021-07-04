Pro Golfer Fatally Shot on Georgia Country Club Golf Course

Professional golfer Gene Siller was shot and killed on Saturday while at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, according to local reports and the Georgia State Golfing Association.

"All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends," the Georgia State Golfing Association tweeted on Saturday.

Siller, who was in his 40s, was a member of the Pinetree Country Club staff and had previously worked as the director of golf and head golf pro at Summit Chase Country Club, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. Kennesaw is about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

