Pro climber in custody after scaling Las Vegas Sphere

A professional climber was in custody Wednesday after scaling the Las Vegas Sphere, according to the Las Vegas police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call about the climber at 10:11 a.m. local time. Police said the climber was later detained without incident.

"We are grateful to the local authorities for their support in this matter," a spokesperson for Sphere Entertainment said in a statement, via NBC affiliate KSNV. "The individuals involved are currently in the custody of LVMPD."

The climber was identified as Maison DesChamps, who goes by "Pro-life Spider-Man" on social media. He has been arrested for previous climbing stunts aimed at drawing attention to his anti-abortion cause, including one in Las Vegas in 2021 and one in Phoenix ahead of last year's Super Bowl.

This year's Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium, which is just miles from the Sphere on the Las Vegas Strip.