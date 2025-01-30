What is PSA Airlines? What to know after plane crash near DCA

A small commercial airliner collided with a military helicopter midair while attempting to land at Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening, D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed.

The airliner, which departed from Wichita, Kansas, was operated by PSA Airlines.

"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time," the FAA announced in a statement. "PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."

What is PSA Airlines?

PSA Airlines is a regional airline that's a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Airlines Group.

The airline operates more than 500 daily flights on behalf of American Airlines. Its all-jet fleet includes more than 140 dual-class MHI regional aircraft.

Its website — www.psaairlines.com — on Wednesday evening linked directly to the American Airlines homepage.

A message at the top of the site read, "We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available.

How many seats are on a PSA Airlines plane?

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet typically has 60 to 70 seats.

American Airlines said 60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard the passenger jet that collided with the helicopter.

Where is PSA Airlines located?

Earlier on Wednesday, PSA Airlines announced that it would be moving its corporate headquarters from Dayton, Ohio to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new headquarters, set to open in January of 2026, will be located just five miles away from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Where is Reagan National Airport?

Reagan National Airport is located in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. The airfield includes three runways.