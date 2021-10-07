Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico to Declare State of Emergency on ‘Critical Condition' of Power Plants

The situation has alarmed members of Congress who are concerned this may be the prologue to a complete collapse of the grid in the near future

Puerto Rico
Alejandro Granadillo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Puerto Rico is in the process of declaring a state of emergency due to the "critical condition" of its generating power plants.

The declaration would help speed up "the acquisition of essential goods and services required to fix their generation units," Josué Colón, director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority is not the only entity in charge of providing the U.S. territory's power supply.

Luma, a private company, has been in charge of the transmission and distribution of electricity on the island since June, while the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, a public corporation, continues to be in charge of controlling power generation units.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Senate Report Details Trump's All-Out Bid to Overturn Election Results

NBA 6 hours ago

18 NBA Veterans Arrested in Alleged $4 Million Health Insurance Fraud Scheme

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Puerto RicoPuerto Rico Electric Power Authority
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us