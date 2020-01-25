Queen Elizabeth II Gives Prince William a New Royal Position

Prince William just earned a new royal position.

On Saturday, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II appointed her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, another title: the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

So what exactly does that mean for the father of three?

According to the Royal U.K. website, "The Lord High Commissioner's role is to maintain the relationship between the State and the Church, and a long-standing tradition of appointing a Lord High Commissioner originated in the latter part of the 16th Century."

A press release shared with E! News also stated that Prince William will "attend the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on behalf of the Sovereign. He makes the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly, and carries out a number of official functions as the Lord High Commissioner."

The news of the royal member's titles comes only a week after Queen Elizabeth II announced that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would lose their HRH titles, amid their exit.

The Queen Considered Stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Their Duke and Duchess Titles: Report

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," Buckingham Palace said in a statement last week about the couple. "As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties."

The statement continued, "The Queen had said last week in a statement that Meghan and Harry had 'made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.'"

Additionally, Buckingham Palace announced Harry and Meghan would lose their HRH titles.

"With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations," the statement read. "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."

Closing the lengthy message, it read: "I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family," the Queen said. "It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Earlier this week, Harry reunited with his wife and son, Archie Harrison, in Canada. In photographs taken of Harry, he appeared to be all smiles as he walked off the plane.

"He kept to himself and nobody noticed him. He was the first to get off the plane behind his bodyguard," a source shared with E! News. "He had a car waiting for him on the tarmac at Victoria Airport and was taken straight from the door of the plane to the car. He was driven to his home in Victoria where Meghan was waiting."

It's clear things are quickly changing with the royal family, but it looks like things are moving smoothly.