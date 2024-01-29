Live IEDs, body armor, hit list seized from NYC brothers' apartment

Two brothers have been indicted on 130 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and related charges after an arsenal of improvised explosive devices and ghost guns, including assault rifles, was found inside an Astoria apartment they shared with their mother and another brother, the Queens district attorney's office said Monday.

Instructions for making a variety of bombs, anarchist propaganda and a "hit list," with "cops, judges, politicians, celebrities" and "banker scum" scrawled on it, were also found during a search of the home.

Both Andrew Hatziagelis, 39, and Angelo Hatziagelis, 51, were remanded into custody. They were expected to be arraigned later Monday. If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison.

According to the charges, members of the Queens District Attorney's Crime Strategies & Intelligence Bureau launched an investigation into the purchase of firearm components, accessories and the manufacture of illegal ghost guns by the brothers based on proper intelligence. A search warrant was executed. NYPD members were brought in.

The apartment is located across the way from a Con Edison plant. The NYPD Bomb Squad was called in when live IEDs were discovered inside. The area was evacuated as a precaution.

Seized in that Jan. 17 search, according to prosecutors:

Eight operational IEDs (improvised explosive devices)

One partially constructed trip-wire IED

Two loaded AR-15 style ghost gun assault weapons, each with a detachable magazine, muzzle compensator and threaded barrel

Two loaded 9 mm semiautomatic ghost gun pistols

Two loaded 9 mm semiautomatic 3D printed ghost gun pistols

One partially constructed AK-47 style ghost gun

Over 600 rounds of ammunition for each of the firearms above

One 3D printer

Three sets of body armor

Six additional AR/pistol lower receivers

29 high-capacity ammunition feeding devices, 13 of which were personally manufactured utilizing a 3D printer

Tools to assemble ghost guns

Metal knuckles

A radio set to the frequency of the 114th Precinct in Astoria

Several electronic devices (phones, computer)

Numerous notebooks containing instructions on the manufacture of explosive devices and anarchist-related propaganda

Explosive residue, and components to manufacture additional IEDs

Nine pyrotechnic smoke bombs

"The city is safer today. My Crime Strategies and Intelligence Bureau launches investigations every day so that we find illegal weapons, including guns and in this case explosive devices. We cannot measure the number of lives that were saved, but we do know that these weapons will never hurt anyone," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

"Today’s charges underscore the harsh reality that our communities contain a small number of people who conceivably harbor evil intent," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban added. "This cache of weapons – including explosives and untraceable, 3D-printed ghost guns – had the potential to wreak horrendous carnage."

An email request for comment to the attorney listed for Andrew Hatziagelis wasn't immediately returned Monday. Angelo Hatziagelis is being represented by The Legal Aid Society, which typically doesn't comment on open cases.