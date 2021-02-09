Louisiana

Quick-Thinking Sanitation Workers Use Trash Truck to Block Kidnapper's Car, Helping Save Girl

Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine spotted a car matching the description of the one in the Amber Alert parked in a field along their route

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A 10-year-old girl kidnapped from her New Iberia, Louisiana neighborhood Sunday is back with her family thanks to the quick actions of two sanitation workers.

The girl's family reported her missing in the early afternoon, and after a search of the neighborhood and a tip that she may have been seen getting into a vehicle with a registered sex offender, an Amber Alert was issued.

Soon after, sanitation workers Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine spotted a car matching the description of the one in the Amber Alert parked in a field along their route.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 12 hours ago

Senate Agrees to Hear Trump Case, Rejecting GOP Arguments

Kobe Bryant 9 hours ago

Pilot's Decision to Fly Into Clouds to Blame in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash, NTSB Says

"I didn't second guess it, I said 'for the car to be parked in this location, and it matches the description on the Amber Alert something's not right,'" Merrick recalls.

The two workers used their truck to block the vehicle's exit, called 911, and within minutes officers arrived.

"When they grabbed the little girl out of the car, when the cop took the little girl out of the car, I am not exactly sure what she said, but it sounded like she said 'I thank y'all' and from there I just started crying," Antoine says.

Read the full story from NBC affiliate KLAF here.

This article tagged under:

LouisianaAmber Alert
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us