Rallying in New York City to Stop AAPI Hate Published 49 mins ago • Updated 43 mins ago New York politicians and residents gather in a rally to stop anti-Asian violence in Midtown Manhattan on April 1 5 photos 1/5 Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC Protestors held signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally organized by the NYC The Museum of Korean American Heritage at Ktown on April 1. 2/5 Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC Senator Chuck Schumer spoke at a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City Ktown on April 1. 3/5 Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC U.S. House Representative Gregory W. Meeks spoke at April 1 Stop Asian Hate rally in Midtown Manhattan. 4/5 Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC People gathered by Ktown in Midtown Manhattan on April 1 for a Stop Asian Hate rally. 5/5 Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC Three protestors attended the rally by Herald Square, holding signs that read "We belong here" and "I am American too."