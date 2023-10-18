Mexico

‘Rapidly intensifying' Hurricane Norma to make landfall near Mexican resort hub Los Cabos

Norma is forecast to reach Los Cabos, made up of the twin resorts of San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, by Sunday with hurricane-force winds

By Associated Press

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Norma formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast Wednesday and is heading toward Los Cabos, at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Norma became a hurricane Wednesday with top sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph).

Norma is forecast to reach Los Cabos, made up of the twin resorts of San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, by Sunday with hurricane force winds.

The center said Norma could strengthen briefly to as much as 115 mph (180 kph) before weakening somewhat.

On Wednesday afternoon, the center of the storm was located about 520 miles (835 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, and was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph).

