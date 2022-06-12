Governors Ball

Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested Trying to Enter Governors Ball With Gun: NYPD

Getty Images

Roddy Ricch was arrested on gun charges Saturday night, hours before he was scheduled to take the stage at Governors Ball.

The NYPD said the 23-year-old was arrested after a security check of his tour bus revealed a gun under a seat and large capacity magazine.

The Los Angeles-based rapper was in town for this weekend's Governors Ball, where he was set to perform Saturday in a lineup that included Halsey, Tove Lo, Flume, Shaquille O'Neal and more.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today," the festival's official Twitter account announced just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

"The Box" singer was slapped with multiple gun charges, along with two other men from New York.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Governors BallnypdQueensRoddy Ricch
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us