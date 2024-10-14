Rare comet in skies over North Texas Published October 14, 2024 • Updated 28 mins ago A rare comet known as C/2023 A3 has been visible to the naked eye over North Texas. NBC 5 viewers who spotted the comet shared their photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 23 photos 1/23 Brad McGavock Brad McGavock Godley, TX 2/23 Brad McGavock Brad McGavock Godley, TX 3/23 Alex Sabatini Taken north of Ivanhoe TX with a Nikon Z6ii and a 50mm 1.8 lens on Sunday 10/13 4/23 Alexander Sabatini Name : Alex Sabatini Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8 Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe 5/23 Alexander Sabatini Name : Alex Sabatini Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8 Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe 6/23 Alexander Sabatini Name : Alex Sabatini Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8 Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe 7/23 Alexander Sabatini Name : Alex Sabatini Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8 Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe 8/23 Patrick McMahon 4 second picture of the comet taken at Dinosaur Valley State Park on 10/13. 9/23 Skinness-Lawson, Mary [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Tonight’s comet 10/23 Laura Lynn Stroud Both pics taken on 10/14/24 in Dublin, TX. 11/23 Adam Reynolds This is Comet A3 on the night of 10/13 at 7:59PM. Best visibility for this comet is from 10/14 to 10/24. Hopefully Kevan can use if during one of his Astronomy segments! 12/23 Bob Hatfield Comet taken from new Fairview Texas on October 14 with Nikon d810 camera 50 mm lens. 13/23 Arthur Welborn Picture taken last night from Farmersville. 14/23 drjimcato@aol.com I took this picture at approximately 8:05 pm tonight of the comet in the low western sky . The picture was taken from my ranch just outside Granbury Dr. Jim Cato Sent from the all new AOL app for iOS 15/23 dhennig.1007 Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphonePhoto— Dr.Joe McWherter Location— Walling Bend, Lake Whitney, Bosque County 16/23 Danny Voth Western sky near Muenster 17/23 Larry Groebe I actually couldn’t see it, but my new iPhone does such an amazing job with night mode that it found the comet quite clearly. 18/23 Domingo Rodriguez The comet as seen from in front of my home near Lake Worth, TX, around 8:05 pm. 19/23 Keith Stolarek We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek 20/23 Keith Stolarek We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek 21/23 Keith Stolarek We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek 22/23 Keith Stolarek We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek 23/23 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: Weather More Photo Galleries Parricide: The act of killing a parent. The axe murder. Parricide: The act of killing a parent. Backstage In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton In pictures: See damage from Hurricane Helene