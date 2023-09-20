Rare dinosaur known as ‘Barry' to be sold in Paris auction

You can take home a dinosaur if the price is right.

A well-preserved Camptosaurus skeleton, known as Barry, will be auctioned off in Paris on October 20. The skeleton from the late Jurassic Period -- dating back to nearly 150 million years ago-- is expected to sell for up to $1.2 million.

Barry was discovered in the 1990s in Wyoming and resoted in 2000 by paleontologist Barry James, from whom it got its name.

Chesnot/Getty



After further examination, the skeleton remains are remarkably almost fully complete.

"It is an extremely well-preserved specimen, which is quite rare," said Alexandre Giquello, from Paris auction house Hotel Drouot where the auction will be held.

"To take the example of its skull, the skull is complete at 90% and the rest of the dinosaur (skeleton) is complete at 80%," he said.

Camptosaurus was a herbivore or plant-eating dinosaur likely to have eaten tough vegetation based on the wear on its teeth, according to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. They walked on their hind limbs or all four limbs as needed.

In 2020, Stan, the world's most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton sold for $31.8 million, becoming the highest price paid at auction for a possil.