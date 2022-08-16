Raspberry Rally Joining Pantheon of Girl Scout Cookies in 2023 as Online Exclusive

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season will feature a new contender: the Raspberry Rally cookie, which is being marketed as the "sister" of the arguable queen of cookies — Thin Mints.

Raspberry Rally will join cookie titans such as Do-si-dos, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Trefoils Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs and Lemonades/Lemon-Ups. However, Raspberry Rally enters the lineup as an online exclusive.

"The thin, crispy cookie is a 'sister' cookie to the beloved Thin Mints™, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating," the Girl Scouts said in a statement. "Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season."

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January through April but the timing may vary per local troops. Sales of the cookies benefit directly benefit the Girl Scouts' local council and troops, the organization said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Raspberry Rally has tough competition if it wants to reach the pinnacle of the cookie kingdom as it becomes the 13th cookie on the roster. Here are the top-selling Girl Scout Cookies, according to the organization: