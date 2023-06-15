Read Ryan Reynolds' subtle shout-out to his and Blake Lively's 4th baby

Once upon a time, Ryan Reynolds launched his latest show.

The Deadpool star, 46, recently revealed he's releasing a new series called "Bedtime Stories with Ryan", and he gave a subtle shout-out to his fourth child with Blake Lively in the announcement.

"The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child," Reynolds wrote in a June 15 Instagram post alongside the trailer. "I can't wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv."

The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child. I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv pic.twitter.com/nUN7pwVMQt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 15, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

While Reynolds and Lively never formally announced the arrival of their new baby, the "Gossip Girl" alum—who revealed the pregnancy last September—posted a picture of herself sans baby bump in February. And since then, Reynolds has noted the couple—who are also parents to daughters James, 8; Inez, 6, and Betty, 3—are enjoying life as a family of six.

"We're very excited," he said on a February episode of CNBC's Power Lunch. "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

Lively and Reynolds have yet to reveal the name or sex of their newest family member. However, the "Free Guy" actor did tell followers more about his new program.

As the name suggests, the series features Ryan telling bedtime stories to, as a press release put it, help "sooth your mind and soul (and also his own)."

"You know the best part about stories? You remember them. They stay with you," he said in the trailer. "And I want to tell you a bedtime story."

"Bedtime Stories" with Reynolds will premiere on Maximum Effort Channel when the channel—which is a partnership between Fubo and Ryan's ad and content creation company—debuts June 20.