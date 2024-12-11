Real ID deadline coming in 2025. Here's what to know

After years of delays, the major Real ID deadline in the U.S. is set to arrive in 2025.

The May 2025 Real ID deadline remained in place as of December, though the deadline has repeatedly been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the deadline arrives, travelers will need a Real ID to travel domestically, with some exceptions.

Here's what to know:

When is the Real ID deadline?

Beginning on May 7, 2025, Real ID-compliant identification will be required for residents who plan to fly domestically.

Who needs a Real ID and where?

In addition to domestic flights, Real IDs will also be required when entering federal and state facilities, including courthouses and prisons. They will also be needed to enter secure facilities like nuclear power plants.

All residents 18 and older who intend to fly domestically or enter these types of facilities will be required to obtain Real ID-compliant cards.

Why do you need a Real ID?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the publication of the 9/11 Commission Report in an effort to increase security of identification documents, making them more difficult to duplicate.

How much does a Real ID cost?

The cost of a REAL ID is the same as a standard license, according to officials.

Where can you get a Real ID?

The cards can be obtained at Secretary of State’s Office locations, though many will require appointments to present materials needed to get the identification.

How will the deadline be enforced?

A recent proposal from the Transportation Security Administration in September could delay full enforcement, but whether or not it will get approved remains to be seen.

The plan would delay the full enforcement of REAL ID for another two years, but also warns of delays at airport security checkpoints for those who do not have a compliant ID.

"Travelers without a REAL ID compliant ID or another form of acceptable ID after the May 7, 2025 deadline could face delays at airport security checkpoints," the agency said in a release, noting the potential for warnings or possibly "progressive consequences" for those without a compliant ID.

The department proposed plans for a "phased enforcement approach."

“TSA is engaging with the public, licensing jurisdictions and states to facilitate a smooth transition to REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “REAL ID provides an important security enhancement, and this rule allows us to plan for a range of scenarios to help minimize the potential impact to travelers, industry stakeholders and states during implementation.”

What exactly the "phased approach" would look like remains undecided.

One example offered by TSA would allow agencies to issue "warning notices" that would act like a "three-strikes" system to "enable agencies to begin enforcement without immediately denying access to individuals with noncompliant identification on the card-based enforcement deadline."

"Agencies may choose to refer to the notice issued to an individual presenting a noncompliant card for the first time as a 'warning' and a notice issued on a subsequent instance counting against that individual's limit as 'counseling.' Upon the third instance, the individual would be issued a 'final' notification that their State-issued DL/ID is noncompliant and can no longer be used for the REAL ID official purpose," the TSA proposal states. "The Federal agency would deny access to the individual at that time and on all future instances unless the individual obtains a REAL ID or presents an alternative, acceptable form of identification."

The agency said the proposal stems from fears over what could happen if they must deny entry to those not complying starting in 2025.

"There is a real possibility of disruptions," TSA said in its proposal.

The concerns include fears of a surge in people needing REAL ID's, which would then lead to a back-up from state facilities, as well as issues at security checkpoints.