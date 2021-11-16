Recalls

Kool-Aid, Country Time Lemonade Products Recalled Due to Glass, Metal

The drink mixes might contain small pieces of glass or metal in the powder, but there have been no complaints from consumers or illnesses related to the recall, KraftHeinz says.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Country Time Lemonade (left) and Kool-Aid (right)

Some batches of Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch drink mixes were recalled this week due to small pieces of metal and glass that might be in the powdered products. 

Here's what to know about the recalled products.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
  • Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch powdered beverages in 19 oz, 82 oz and on-the-go-sticks are voluntarily being recalled, KraftHeinz said in a statement.
  • The recalled products include Best When Used By dates between June 13, 2023, and Oct. 3, 2023.
  • But not all products in that date range are part of the recall, so the company urged consumers to contact Consumer Relations at 855-713-9237 to determine whether the UPC code on their item is part of the recall. 

The products may have been contaminated with extremely small pieces of metal and glass during production.

U.S. & World

Pfizer 3 hours ago

Pfizer Submits FDA Application for Emergency Approval of COVID Treatment Pill

investing 7 hours ago

Nearly Half of All Americans Expect to Retire in Debt, Survey Finds

KraftHeinz said the pieces are unlikely to cause injury or illness, but added that consumers should not ingest the product. There have been no complaints from consumers or illnesses related to the recall, the company said. 

Costco issued a warning to customers this week about the recall. The drink mix was sold in some of its business centers and warehouses. 

This article tagged under:

Recallsrecall alert
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us