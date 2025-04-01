Children

Republicans and Democrats name babies differently. Is your baby name red or blue?

“Our findings show an America deeply divided on baby names.” 

By Rosie Colosi | TODAY

Is your baby name red or blue?

Yes, even baby names are political now, apparently. A new study by baby naming site Nameberry pulled the top 500 baby names in the U.S. and analyzed which of those names were chosen predominantly in states that voted Republican (red) or Democrat (blue) in the 2024 presidential election. Some of the results truly defied expectations.

The baby name trends aren't just about conservative v. liberal.

According to Nameberry, the reddest baby names "set forth an American ideal deeply rooted in the land and family heritage" while also rebelling "against naming conventions around gender, spelling, and the very definition of a first name." 

Nameberry says the bluest baby names "celebrate America as a melting pot while also honoring tradition" using a "diverse range of international, historical, and religious sources."

Nameberry creator Pamela Redmond said, “Our findings show an America deeply divided on baby names.” 

Key political baby name insights

Nameberry discovered a few fascinating trends:

  • The top blue names are 84% derived from non-English sources, while 90% of the reddest names have English origins.
  • All of the top red boy names (and almost half of the reddest girl names) are last names used as first names
  • Over 70 percent of bluest names have religious origins, but none of the reddest names do.
  • All of the bluest names have a traditional spelling while more than 25 percent of reddest names have unconventional spellings.

The bluest names for baby boys

These are the names chosen predominently in states that voted Democrat in the presidential election.

  1. Moshe
  2. Santino
  3. Muhammad
  4. Yusuf
  5. Kieran
  6. Ari
  7. Aidan
  8. Ibrahim
  9. Ali
  10. Nico
  11. Colin
  12. Francis
  13. Angelo
  14. Remy
  15. Desmond
  16. Felix
  17. Frank
  18. Zayn
  19. Gianni
  20. Hugo
  21. Sean
  22. Rhys
  23. Rory
  24. Kian
  25. Connor

The bluest names for baby girls

  1. Fiona
  2. Liana
  3. Mira
  4. Maryam
  5. Kira
  6. Miriam
  7. Nina
  8. Aisha
  9. Paige
  10. Kayla
  11. Brooke
  12. Rachel
  13. Celine
  14. Adelina
  15. Francesca
  16. Maia
  17. Maya
  18. Viviana
  19. Esme
  20. Fatima
  21. Kaia
  22. Colette
  23. Anya
  24. Maeve
  25. Sienna

The reddest names for baby boys

  1. Kohen
  2. Baylor
  3. Stetson
  4. Kyson
  5. Tripp
  6. Sutton
  7. Briggs
  8. Cohen
  9. Gunner
  10. Baker
  11. Jensen
  12. Lawson
  13. Hayes
  14. Colter
  15. Waylon
  16. Shepherd
  17. Banks
  18. Karson
  19. Kayson
  20. Beckham
  21. Knox
  22. Daxton
  23. Tucker
  24. Kashton
  25. Dallas

The reddest names for baby girls

  1. Hattie
  2. Oaklynn
  3. Oakleigh
  4. Gracielynn
  5. Wrenley
  6. Blakely
  7. Collins
  8. Oaklee
  9. Saylor
  10. Oakley
  11. Palmer
  12. Haisley
  13. Armani
  14. Sutton
  15. Marlee
  16. Charlee
  17. Brynlee
  18. Remington
  19. Hallie
  20. Evelynn
  21. Paisley
  22. Navy
  23. Emory
  24. Macie
  25. Allie

