Art and Culture

Renaissance painting once stolen and found at bus stop could sell for $32 million at art auction

Tiziano Vecellio’s early masterpiece “The Rest on the Flight Into Egypt” was found in a bag in southwest London in 2002 by Charles Hill, an art detective at the time

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

“The Rest on the Flight Into Egypt"
Sean Dempsey / AP file

A Renaissance painting once stolen from a nobleman’s home in southwest England and found at a bus stop in London may sell for $32 million at an art auction next month, NBC News reports.

Tiziano Vecellio’s early masterpiece “The Rest on the Flight Into Egypt” has had many homes since it was painted, presumably in the first decade of the 16th century, according to the auction house Christie’s. The painting depicts Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus resting while en route to Egypt to seek safety from King Herod, who Joseph dreamed wanted to kill Jesus.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

“Her feet planted firmly on the ground, the Madonna wraps Jesus in a protective embrace at the centre of the canvas,” reads a description of the painting on the Christie’s website. “The pair are shown in suspended animation, in an intimate moment of tenderness between mother and son. The latter, somewhat fidgety, leans into his mother, tugging at her hair.”

Vecellio, also known as Titian, is believed to have painted the masterpiece at around the age of 20 in Venice. It was first documented in the collection of a 17th-century Venetian spice merchant, before it was sold to English nobleman James Hamilton in 1638 and sent to London, according to Christie’s. The Titian piece was then acquired by Archduke Leopold Wilhelm of Austria and taken to Vienna, where it was “looted by Napoleonic troops during the French occupation of the city in 1809.”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

US & World

news Jun 11

Sotheby's, Fanatics team up to offer rare sports trading card auctions

news May 31

Luxury homebuyers can now get an art collection as part of the deal

news May 27

Meet the art collectors with home galleries: ‘The stock market doesn't give me any fulfillment'

Upon the death of the painting’s next owner, a Scottish landowner, it was sold by Christie’s to John Alexander Thynne, the fourth marquess of Bath, England. It was subsequently stolen from Longleat House, the nobleman’s home in Wiltshire, in the southwest of England, in 1995.

Seven years later, the early Titian work was found in a bag at a bus stop in southwest London by Charles Hill, an art detective at the time, who returned it to Longleat, per Christie’s. It’s not clear who stole the painting, or where it was during the years it disappeared.

Now, the painting is once again being sold by Christie’s at its “Art from antiquity to the 20th century” exhibition, from July 2 to 10 in London. Christie’s estimates “The Rest on the Flight Into Egypt” will sell for anywhere from $19 million to $31.7 million.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Art and Culture
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us