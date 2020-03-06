Rep. Meadows to Replace Mulvaney as Chief of Staff: Trump

U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows will replace Mick Mulvaney as chief of staff, and Mulvaney will become special envoy for Northern Ireland, President Donald Trump said Friday.

Mulvaney has been serving as acting chief of staff in the Trump administration.

I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

Meadows, of North Carolina, a top conservative ally of Donald Trump, said in December he would not seek reelection.

His announcement came just a day after the House voted to impeach Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

This is a developing story