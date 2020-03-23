Harvey Weinstein

Report: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Weinstein is currently in isolation at the state prison where he is serving his 23-year sentence, the head of the New York state corrections officers union said

Convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus, the head of the New York state corrections officers union told Reuters, according to NBC News.

Weinstein, 68, was transferred to Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security state prison east of Buffalo, on Wednesday after being sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11. He was found guilty of rape and criminal sexual act in a landmark #MeToo case.

At Wende, Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus, Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, learned on Sunday and told Reuters. The news was first reported by the Niagara Gazette.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Over 1.5 Billion Globally Asked to Stay Home to Escape Virus

jobs Mar 20

Companies That Are Hiring Right Now

He is currently in isolation at the prison, Powers said, and several staff at the facility have also been quarantined.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Harvey Weinsteincoronavirus
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us