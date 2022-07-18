Republican Rep. Jody Hice Subpoenaed in Georgia Trump Election Probe

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., is fighting a subpoena to testify before the Georgia special grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others, court papers show.

Hice, a Trump ally who voted to reject the state-certified election results in Georgia and Pennsylvania, was scheduled to appear before the grand jury on Tuesday, according to documents filed by Hice's lawyer in Georgia federal court.

The filing challenges the subpoena from the grand jury assisting the Fulton County district attorney's investigation.

