Robert Levinson

Family Concludes Former FBI Agent Robert Levinson Died in Iran

Levinson disappeared on March 9, 2007, when he was scheduled to meet a source on the Iranian island of Kish

By Eric Tucker

Iran US
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

The family of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared 13 years ago on an island off the coast of Iran, said Wednesday that he died while being held in Iran — the longest held hostage in American history.

"We recently received information from US officials that has led both them and us to conclude that our wonderful husband and father died while in Iranian custody," his family said in a statement Wednesday.

Family members said they did not know how or when he died, "only that it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic."

U.S. & World

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Coronavirus Updates: Cuomo Calls Senate Bill ‘Terrible’ for NY, NFL Teams to Close Facilities

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

For the full story, go to NBC News.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Robert LevinsonIran
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us