RFK Assassin Sirhan Sirhan Seeks Parole for 16th Time, With No Opposition From Prosecutors

Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, will go before a California parole board on Friday for what will be his 16th time seeking release.

Unlike his past attempts for freedom, there will be no opposition from prosecutors. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office will not be at the hearing, making it the first time prosecutors won't be in attendance, The Washington Post reported.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

His office will also not send a letter in support of the parole, with Gascón's office saying it wants to remain neutral in the case.

“The role of a prosecutor and their access to information ends at sentencing,” Alex Bastian, special adviser to Gascón, told The Post. “The parole board’s sole purpose is to objectively determine whether someone is suitable for release. If someone is the same person that committed an atrocious crime, that person will correctly not be found suitable for release."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.