Rhode Island

RI Issues Tax Refunds Signed by ‘Walt Disney,' ‘Mickey Mouse'

A file photo of Mickey Mouse waving on November 16, 2004 in Pasadena, California.
Getty Images

Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by "Walt Disney" and "Mickey Mouse," rather than the state treasurer and controller.

The Rhode Island Division of Taxation uses the signatures on test files, which were mistakenly printed on the real checks and sent out on Monday, a spokesperson told WPRI-TV.

“No other signature lines were printed besides the two,” said Jade Borgeson, chief of staff for the Rhode Island Department of Revenue, which includes the taxation division. Mickey Mouse is the cartoon character that was animator and producer Walt Disney's first big hit.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

Virus Updates: Fauci ‘Cautiously Optimistic' of a Vaccine by Early Winter

2020 hurricane season 3 hours ago

Bahamas, Florida Brace as New Hurricane Isaias Bears Down

The checks were tax refunds for corporate, sales and tax credits mostly to businesses, WJAR-TV reported.

The tax division has voided the checks and will issue new checks signed by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and State Controller Peter Keenan within one week, Borgeson said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandTaxes
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us