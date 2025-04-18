Artificial Intelligence

2 robot-operated stores open in Los Angeles County

It may look like a big vending machine, but it operates differently. 

NBC Universal, Inc.

A first-of-its-kind robot-operated store is now open in Southern California. 

VenHub, an artificial intelligence and robotic technology company, just opened their first fully autonomous smart stores in Glendale and North Hollywood. 

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It may look like a big vending machine, but it operates differently. 

Through the VenHub app, customers can browse, select and purchase up to 400 convenience store items without needing staff assistance. 

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This also reduces building and operating costs, which adds a 31% increase in savings, according to VenHub. 

“We’re not having to worry about workers’ comp, shrinkage, crime, employees, people not showing up,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of Venmore. “Plus, the robots don’t take time off and they’re working seven days a week and they don’t really celebrate holidays.” 

The smart store comes with six smart refrigerated cabinets, four dry refrigerated cabinets and four delivery windows. It can also serve multiple customers at once. 

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 14 hours ago

Live updates: Senator says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was traumatized after mistaken deportation

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Judge to allow ‘bushy eyebrows' testimony in Bryan Kohberger's quadruple murder trial

The windows are also bulletproof to deter crime. 

“Consumers are going to save, the store owner is going to be more profitable, the store owner is not going to be confronting crime because there’s no cash inside,” Ohanessian said.

This article tagged under:

Artificial Intelligence
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us