Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee hit multiple times in random Las Vegas shooting

Jake E. Lee is "fully conscious and doing well" in the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery, his management said

By Rebecca Cohen | NBC News

Jake E Lee
Larry Busacca/WireImage

Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee was struck multiple times early Tuesday in a Las Vegas street shooting, his management said in a statement.

Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. and found Lee with gunshot wounds, the Las Vegas Police said in a statement.

He was taken to the hospital, police said. His management said Lee is "fully conscious and doing well" in an intensive care unit and is expected to fully recover.

His injuries were not immediately clear.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation, police said.

Lee's management said Las Vegas authorities believe the street shooting was "completely random" and took place when Lee was walking his dog early Tuesday.

Lee and his family have asked the public respect to their privacy, his management said.

Lee spent time performing alongside Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s and then performed with the heavy metal group Badlands. He formed the band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013.

Gun violenceLas Vegas

Gun violenceLas Vegas
