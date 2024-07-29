Ron Goldman's father files claim against O.J. Simpson estate seeking $117 million

Ron Goldman’s father has filed a creditor's claim against O.J. Simpson's estate seeking $117 million, according to documents filed Thursday in the District Court of Clark County, Nevada.

The claim is filed in connection to a wrongful death suit brought by Goldman's parents, Fred and Sharon, in 1997 where a civil jury found Simpson “responsible” for the homicides of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Goldman, in 1997 and ordered him to pay millions of dollars in damages. Simpson was acquitted of killing the pair in criminal court.

According to the claim filed by Fred, the total amount owed to him by O.J.'s estate is $117,041, 675.27, after the 1997 judgement was renewed three times in California court -- in 2006, 2015 and 2022. In 2022, the claim amount increased to $96.3 million, and since then, it has accrued an interest of $20.6 million.

A family photo of Ronald Goldman. (WireImage)

"After July 25, 2024, the Claim Amount will accrue interest at the daily rate of $26,402.3630 until paid," the document states.

In 2019, Fred said he and Sharon, who were divorced in 1993, have only managed to collect a little of their share of the tens of millions of dollars Simpson was ordered to pay.

"It wasn’t about the money — it was about justice," he said at the time.

O.J. Simpson in Los Angeles County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing after being charged in the death of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, in 1994. (NewsBase/ AP file)

Brown Simpson, 35, and Goldman, 25, were found stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home in 1994.

On June 13, 1994, Goldman was returning sunglasses that Brown Simpson's mother had left at a restaurant where he worked. The two were stabbed and slashed dozens of times, and their bodies were found the next day.

What came afterwards was what has been dubbed the "trial of the century" that garnered mixed feelings from the public. Simpson was eventually acquitted.

In April, Simpson died of cancer.

Goldman’s father told NBC News at the time that Simpson’s death only further underscored his grief for his son, who was found stabbed to death outside Brown Simpson’s home in Los Angeles on June 12, 1994.

“The only thing I have to say is, it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years,” Fred said in a phone interview. “It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: