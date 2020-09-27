The Boston Red Sox announced on Sunday Ron Roenicke will not return as the club’s manager for the 2021 season. A search for a new manager will begin immediately.

“Throughout this difficult season, Ron’s consistency and professionalism kept the environment in our clubhouse productive and gave all of our players room to grow and develop,” said Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom in a release.

“While we believe that, moving forward, we will benefit from new leadership and new energy, that does not diminish how strongly we feel about Ron. He is a man of the highest character who cares about our players and the Red Sox organization. As bench coach, he helped this team win a world championship. As manager, he showed poise and leadership in navigating an extremely challenging year. We are grateful for all of his contributions in our uniform.”

Roenicke, 64, finished his third season in the Red Sox organization. He was named interim manager on February 11, 2020.

From 2018-19, Roenicke served as Red Sox’ bench coach, helping guide the club to a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins and a World Series Championship in 2018, followed by another winning season in 2019.

The Red Sox position marked Roenicke’s second stint as a major league manager after having led the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-14 and part of the 2015 season. Overall, in his six seasons managing between Milwaukee and Boston, his teams have gone 365-367 (.499).

Roenicke has a coaching and managing career of 30 years. Roenicke has also worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a coach (1992-93) and third base coach (2015).

Additionally, he was with the Los Angeles Angels as a third base coach (2000-05, ’16-17) and bench coach (2006-10). The Southern California native won a World Series title with the Angels in 2002.