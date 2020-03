Rosalind P. Walter, the original inspiration for "Rosie the Riveter" and longtime PBS supporter, died Wednesday at the age of 95.

WNET in New York City, America's flagship PBS station, announced Walter's death in a statement Thursday.

Walter was a longtime trustee for the station who gave support for a number of WNET series through the Rosalind P. Walter Foundation.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.