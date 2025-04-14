Petition for Boston student detained by ICE and moved to Louisiana gets hearing today

A hearing is scheduled for Monday in the case of the Tufts University student who was detained last month by ICE.

Monday's hearing is expected to discuss jurisdictional issues pertaining to Rumeysa Ozturk's case.

A petition to release her was first filed in federal court in Boston and then moved to Burlington, Vermont, where Monday's hearing is expected to take place.

Ozturk, 30, who has since been moved to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Basile, Louisiana, provided an updated account of what happened to her as she walked along a street on March 25, in a document filed by her lawyers in federal court Thursday.

Ozturk is among several people with ties to American universities whose visas were revoked or have been stopped from entering the U.S. after they were accused of attending demonstrations or publicly expressed support for Palestinians. On Friday, a Louisiana immigration judge ruled that the U.S. can deport Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil based on the federal government’s argument that he poses a national security risk.

Ozturk’s lawyers say her detention violates her constitutional rights, including free speech and due process. They have asked that she be released from custody.

U.S. Justice Department lawyers say her case in New England should be dismissed and that it should be handled in immigration court. Ozturk “is not without recourse to challenge the revocation of her visa and her arrest and detention, but such challenge cannot be made before this court," government lawyers said in a brief filed Thursday.

Gov. Maura Healey called out the apparent targeting of Tufts graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk for cowriting an article in her school newspaper and demanded answers from the Department of Homeland Security.

Ozturk said she wants to go back to Tufts so she can finish her degree, which she has been working on for five years.

Ozturk was one of four students who wrote an op-ed in the campus newspaper, The Tufts Daily, last year criticizing the university’s response to student activists demanding that Tufts “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide,” disclose its investments and divest from companies with ties to Israel.

A senior Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said federal authorities detained Ozturk after an investigation found she had “engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans.” The department did not provide evidence of that support.